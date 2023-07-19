Telangana govt to promote oil palm cultivation in 2.3 lakh acres

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the current conditions were amiable for oil palm cultivation in the State which has set a fresh target of 2.3 lakh acres during this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday expressed optimism about the crop yields in the State this year, citing the rains and the State government’s efforts to promote cultivation of short-term crops. He said the rains, though delayed, were helping the cultivation, with agricultural operations picking up pace.

The Minister, who reviewed the ongoing Vaanakalam season operations here on Wednesday, said the field-level agricultural officers were advised to sensitise farmers about crop cultivation, especially short-term crops. According to agriculture scientists, red gram and cotton crops could be sown for another week. The rains were also suitable for the sowing of maize till the end of this month. “Farmers who already have access to paddy saplings should complete planting immediately in view of the current conditions,” he said.

Niranjan Reddy said farmers should focus on cultivating short-term paddy varieties which will help them reduce cultivation period and also cut down the crop costs. Around 65 lakh acres of agricultural and horticultural crops have been cultivated in the State this year.

The Minister said the current conditions were amiable for oil palm cultivation in the State which has set a fresh target of 2.3 lakh acres during this year. “Oil palm cultivation was hampered due to heavy rains last year, but things are looking optimistic this year. Planting of oil palm trees has already been completed in 11,000 acres. Farmers have registered online to plant oil palm saplings in 75 thousand acres,” he added.