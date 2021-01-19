Telangana govt to reimburse Covid bills up to Rs 1 lakh for State staff

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: To reduce the burden of medical bills on government employees, the State government has decided to reimburse part of the medical bills that the employees might have paid while getting treated for Covid-19 in private hospitals across the State.

Accordingly, all the State government employees, including retired employees and their dependants, who were admitted as in-patient for Covid-19 treatment, are eligible for medical reimbursement claim, if they were admitted to the hospital in emergency condition.

The ceiling limit for the Covid treatment, however, has been set for Rs 1 lakh, Principal Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, Telangana, SAM Rizvi in memo on Monday, said.

In November 2020, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr K Ramesh Reddy had written a letter to the State government to provide clarification on the issue of sanction of reimbursement to government employees who were treated for Covid-19 at private hospitals. It was clarified today that all State government employees, retired employees and their dependants were eligible to avail the reimbursement of up to Rs 1 lakh.

“The decision will go a long way in helping government employees. Now, they can claim reimbursement for Covid treatment in all the recognised hospitals in the State,” says the DME. Every year, under Employee Health Scheme (EHS), the State government provides medical insurance for nearly 5.75 lakh government employees in TS.

