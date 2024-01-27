Caste census in Telangana soon, says CM Revanth Reddy

CM Revanth Reddy made the announcement during a review meeting with BC, Minority and Tribal Welfare Departments at the Secretariat

Hyderabad: Telangana is all set to join a select club of States in the country to conduct a caste census. While Bihar released the findings of a caste census last year, Andhra Pradesh launched a caste census recently.

Telangana will now be among States that have announced a caste census with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declaring on Saturday that a caste census would be taken up in the State soon to fulfill the promise made by the Congress to the people before the elections. To this effect, officials have been directed to initiate measures for caste enumeration.

The Chief Minister made the announcement during a review meeting with BC, Minority and Tribal Welfare Departments at the Secretariat here on Saturday.

Earlier, the Chief Minister directed officials to prepare estimates for providing cash and one tola gold under the Kalyanamasthu scheme for the poor. He also instructed officials prepare estimates for the total budget required in operating all types of government social welfare hostels in the State.

“Based on the estimates, the government will release budget through the green channel,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister also enquired about the Gurukuls in the State and sought information on the schools being operated in rented buildings.

“Identify land for constructing own buildings for the schools at necessary locations and prepare estimates to construct own buildings,” he told officials, who were also asked to take up a study on setting up BC Study Circle in each Parliament Constituency as a unit.

All SC, ST and BC welfare educational institutions should be set up as an integrated education hub instead of being established at different places, the Chief Minister suggested, pointing out that this would help in better management, supervision and administration of schools. This apart, with many students studying in the same campus, competitive spirit among them would increase, he said.

Proposals should be prepared to build an integrated hub for the constituency. Identify suitable places for construction of education hubs in all the constituency centres immediately, he said, adding that if suitable locations in the constituency were not available, the nearest town or mandal centre in the same segment could be an alternative. The cooperation of corporate bodies and companies with utilisation of CSR funds and donations should also be ensured for the construction of education hubs, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to implement the Mahatma Jyotibhapule Overseas Scholarship Scheme more effectively. Based on the universities rankings abroad, top universities should be identified and a framework should be prepared and students, who were planning to study in such universities should be advised to give first priority under the scheme.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya and Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari were present.