Telangana: 26 IAS officers transferred

Majority of the new postings will relieve the existing officers burdened with Full Additional Charge of the respective posts, while others were given fresh FAC of other posts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle, around 26 IAS officers have been transferred or given Full Additional Charge (FAC) of other posts in Telangana on Wednesday. Majority of the new postings will relieve the existing officers burdened with Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the respective posts, while others were given fresh FAC of other posts.

Accordingly, Dr MCR HRD Institute Additional Director General Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary for Mines and Geology, relieving Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari from FAC of the post. Labour Commissioner Ahmad Nadeem is posted as Principal Secretary for Planning Department, relieving Special Chief Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, IAS(1991), from FAC of the post.

Secretary for General Administration Rahul Bojja has been appointed as Secretary for Irrigatlon and Catchment Area Development (I&CAD), relieving CMO Secretary Smita Sabharwal, from FAC of the post. She has been posted as Member Secretary of Telangana State Finance Commission, relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania, from FAC of the post.

Sangareddy Collector A Sharath is posted as Secretary for Tribal Welfare, duly relieving Christina Z Chongthu, from FAC of the post. Municipal Administration director and Prajavani State Nodal Officer Harichandana Dasari has been appointed as the new Collector of Nalgonda, relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil, from FAC of the post. D Divya who is waiting for posting, will replace Harichandana.

Bharati Hollikeri, who is walting for posting is posted as Director of Archaeology, relieving Shailaja Ramaiyer, from FAC of the post. Mahabubabad Collector K Shashanka has been appointed as Rangareddy Collector, relieving Gowtham Potru, from FAC of the post. Adwait Kumar Singh, who returned from Central Deputation, will replace Shashanka in Mahabubabad.

Chittem Lakshmi, who is waiting for posting, is appointed as Managing Director of Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, relieving Adhar Sinha, from FAC of the post. Telangana State Pollution Control Board member secretary S Krishna Aditya, is transferred and posted as Director of Labour department.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Joint Secretary Aisha Masrat Khanam, is posted as Secretary for Telangana State Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society. TS Foods managing director S Sangeetha Satyanarayana has been appointed as Joint Secretary to the Chief Minister at his office. Jogulamba Gadwal Collector Valluru Kranthi is posted as Sangareddy Collector. Telangana State Public Service Commission Additional Secretary and Controller of Examinations BM Santhosh, is posted as the new Collector of Jogulamba Gadwal district.

Abhilasha Abhinav, who is waiting for posting, is appointed as GHMC Zonal Commissioner. In partial modification, P Kadhiravan, who was posted as Additional Coliector (Local Bodies) of Jayashankar Bhupalpally district is now posted as Additional Coliector (Local Bodies) of Hyderabad district.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary for Education B Venkatesham, is placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary for BC Welfare. Principal Secretary for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Sandeep Kumar Sultania, is placed in FAC of the post of Secretary for the same department, relieving Smita Sabharwal, from FAC of the post.

Transport Commissioner Jyoti Buddha Prakash is placed in FAC of the post of Member Secretary of TS PCB, relieving S Krishna Aditya, from the said post. Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandana Rao, is placed in FAC of the post of Secretary (Political) for General Administration Department. Additional Secretary for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, is placed in FAC of the post of Director of AYUSH.

D Krishna Bhaskar, Special Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister, is placed in FAC of the posts of Special Secretary for Finance and Planning departments. Director of Health and Family Welfare RV Karnan is placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC), relieving the existing incumbent officer. Joint Secretary for Education M Haritha is placed in FAC of the post of Director for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, relieving M Raghunandan Rao, from FAC of the post.

In a separate order, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation vice chairman and managing director G Chandrasekhara Reddy has been appointed as Secretary to the Chief Minister at his office. He is also placed in FAC of his current posting, until further orders.