Telangana govt urges caution amid seasonal disease concerns; dengue cases decline

While 7,988 dengue positive cases were reported between January and September last year, 5,263 dengue cases have been reported during the same period this year, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday has urged people not to panic but be cautious while dealing with seasonal diseases. This year, dengue positive cases reported were less than what was reported last year.

While 7,988 dengue positive cases were reported between January and September last year, 5,263 dengue cases have been reported during the same period this year, said Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday.

In a review meeting on seasonal diseases, health officials pointed out at a minor surge in viral fevers due to inclement weather conditions. “While the health department is coordinating with other departments to take preventive measures against seasonal diseases, it is also the responsibility of individuals and families to take precautions in their households against vector borne ailments like malaria and dengue,” Harish Rao said.

The district health officials were directed to keep track of private hospitals which try to fleece patients by overcharging for blood platelets and other services while treating dengue positive patients.

The government-run diagnostic labs have enough dengue diagnostic kits and the results of patients who undergo such tests will be released within a day. All the state-run wellness centres, CHCs and PHCs were properly stocked with life saving drugs and diagnostic kits to extend timely medical intervention, Harish Rao said.

The Minister directed the health department to ensure viral fever and dengue positive cases are treated locally and avoid unnecessarily referring patients to tertiary care facilities in Hyderabad.

Health Secretary, Director of Public Health, DME and others during the review meeting said that in case of sharp rise, then extended OPs and even evening clinics will be organised at all the state-run hospitals.