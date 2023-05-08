Telangana govt warns striking junior panchayat secretaries of termination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

The junior panchayat secretaries went on strike since April 28 demanding regularization of their services

Hyderabad: The State government has served a notice to the striking junior panchayat secretaries to join duty by 5 pm on Tuesday, failing which their services would be terminated.

According to the notice, the junior panchayat secretaries had formed a union in violation of their agreement bond, as per which they had declared that as junior panchayat secretary, they would not join in any service union, organization or association.

They had also declared that they would not stake a claim to be appointed on regular basis and such appointment would be prejudice to the regular appointments that may be made in the future, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania said in the notice served on Monday.

Regularsation of service of any contract employee cannot be for all and would be based on the assessment and evaluation of their performance by a committee constituted by the government, he said.

“Only the performance of contract employee, whose service was satisfactory, would only be regularized” he said, adding that despite all these rules and regulations, the junior panchayat secretaries had formed a union and went on strike, which was unlawful.

“By establishing a union and going on strike illegally, the junior panchayat secretaries terminated all the rights to continue in service,” Sultania added, warning that those who fail to join duty by 5 pm on Tuesday would be terminated.

