Telangana govt working for farmers’ economic development: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar speaking at Independence Day celebrations in Khammam on Monday

Khammam: The State government has been implementing various programmes for farmers’ economic development and introducing modern farming methods, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. About 2.78 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured from 38,910 farmers in the district during Kharif season 2021-22 at cost of Rs 543.21 crores and procured 73,967 metric tonnes of paddy from 10,951 farmers in yasangi and deposited Rs 144.91 crores in farmers accounts.

Under Rythu Bandhu Rs 356.27 crore was deposited into the accounts of 3.15 lakh farmers in the district in vanakalam season. Under Rythu Bima Rs 38.60 crore was paid to 772 farmers families in the district last year, Ajay Kumar said,

Speaking after hoisting the national flag here on Monday Ajay Kumar informed that in vanakalam season an area of 4.56 lakh acres has an irrigation requirement of 39.06 TMCs. Steps were being taken to supply water to a total of 5.07 lakh acres.

Administrative approval was granted for the construction of 54 check dams in the district. In the first phase, 24 check dams construction was taken up and 14 completed. During 2021-2022 and 2022-23 204 works were taken up for the maintenance of irrigation sources and canals at a cost of 2407.99 lakh, the minister said.

Giving details of education he said there were 9659 new admissions in government schools in the current academic year, of them 2568 students were from private schools. Around 5.6 lakh free bilingual textbooks were given to the studying students along with uniforms to 94452 students.

The government has issued orders for the establishment of a Government Medical College in Khammam district with 100 MBBS seats and the upgrading of the Government General Hospital sanctioning Rs.166 crore for the creation of basic facilities and construction of new buildings.

The Mother Milk Bank set up at Mata Shishu Arogya Kendra on May 2 collected 1.02 lakh ml of milk from 1661 mothers and used 28, 877 ml of breast milk for new born babies nourishment, Ajay Kumar informed.

In Kothagudem, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao hoisted the national flag and addressed the gathering. He said as many as 421 beneficiaries were given financial assistance to set up units under Dalit Bandhu.

Works related to Seetha Rama Lift Irrigation Project being constructed at a cost of Rs 13,058 crore were nearing completion. Land acquisition for the Seethamma Sagar project, taken up with a cost of Rs 3,200 crore, was over and works were under progress, he said.