Telangana: Group–II exam as per schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: Postponement of the Group–II services recruitment examination is highly unlikely to happen. Some candidates appearing for the residential teachers’ recruitment exams have been pressing their demand for deferment of the Group–II examination citing lack of enough time for preparation.

Group–II exam is scheduled for August 29 and 30, while the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board (TREI-RB) exams conclude on August 22. The aspirants of both teacher jobs and Group–II posts argue that one week gap between both exams will not suffice to prepare for the Group–II exam.

In December 2022, the Telangana State Public Service Commission issued recruitment notification for 783 Group–II posts for which a total of 5,51,943 candidates applied. The commission also notified the examination schedule in March this year, giving aspirants adequate time for preparation. TSPSC sources say that postponement of the examination at this juncture was extremely ‘bleak’ as there were no next possible examination dates in the coming months. The commission scheduled 11 recruitment examinations, including junior lecturer and polytechnic lecturer posts, in September.

Following this, the educational institutions, especially schools, where the Group–II exam will be conducted, will be closed for about two weeks for the short vacation for the Dasara festival. Further, the entire district administration and police, which are key departments for holding the recruitment exams, will be busy with the general elections, which are expected to be held in November/December. The TSPSC is already finding it difficult to find the dates for scheduling the recruitment exams for Group–III services and Divisional Accounts Officer posts.