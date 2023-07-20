TSPSC postpones exam to Ground Water department posts

This decision was taken as Telangana government declared holidays on Friday and Saturday in view of the incessant rains in the GHMC limits
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has postponed recruitment exam to various non-Gazetted categories of posts in the Ground Water department scheduled for Friday.
The Commission took this decision as the State government declared holidays on Friday and Saturday in view of the incessant rains in the GHMC limits.
The rescheduled dates of postponed exams will be announced in the due course, the TSPSC said in a press release.