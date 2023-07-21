| Tspsc Likely To Announce Group 1 Preliminary Test Results In First Week Of August

The Group – I preliminary test was conducted on June 11 and a preliminary key was also released

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is likely to announce the results of the Group – I preliminary test in the first week of August. Prior to the result announcement, a final key of the preliminary test is expected to be released next week.

The Group – I preliminary test was conducted on June 11 and a preliminary key was also released. Objections raised on a few questions were referred to the subject expert committee and final key is expected on Monday or Tuesday. Earlier, the Commission hosted the scanned copies of OMR sheets of the candidates who appeared for the test on its website.

After announcement of the preliminary test results, as many as 25,150 candidates will be picked in 1:50 ratio for the Main examination for which the Commission is expected to give 45-days to two month time.

A total of 3,80,081 candidates registered and 2,33,506 appeared for the preliminary test. As many as 503 Group-I posts including 121 Mandal Parishad Development Officers, 91 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 48 Commercial Tax Officers, 42 Deputy Collectors, 41 Municipal Commissioner – Grade – II and 40 Assistant Audit Officers have been notified.

This is the first Group-I services recruitment notification issued after the formation of Telangana State. The TSPSC had on October 16 last year conducted the Group – I preliminary test but that had to be cancelled following the question paper leak case.