Telangana: Group-II may be deferred again

An official statement on the postponement of the exam is expected to be released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission in the next couple of days

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:10 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Group-II recruitment examination scheduled for January 6 and 7 is likely to be deferred again. An official statement on the postponement of the exam is expected to be released by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) in the next couple of days.

For issuance of recruitment notification, conducting the examination or postponing it, the commission has the final authority. After the Congress party formed the government, TSPSC chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy and three other Commission members resigned from their respective positions after a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. However, their resignations have not been accepted by the Governor.

Currently, two others — Aruna Kumari and Sumithra Anand Tanoba are continuing as members and the government is shortly expected to announce a new chairman and members. Moreover, the Congress government is expected to schedule the recruitment notifications in line with the job calendar that it had promised to the government job aspirants and unemployed youth during the polls. “Unofficially, it is already known. An official announcement will be released by the commission in two or three days,” a source said.

If deferred, it will be for the third time. The recruitment examination which initially was scheduled for August 29 and 30 was moved to November 2 and 3 following requests from the candidates. However as the November dates clashed with the Legislative Assembly elections schedule, it was again rescheduled to January 6 and 7.

As many as 783 Group-II vacancies in 18 departments were notified by the Commission on December 29 last year. The posts included 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration Department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildars in the Land Administration Department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors. A total of 5,51,943 candidates registered for the recruitment test.