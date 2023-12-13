TSPSC may defer Group-II again

Sources in TSPSC indicate the move follows the recent developments of a new government taking over and the subsequent resignation of TSPSC chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy from the post

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 07:30 AM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: The Group-II services recruitment examination scheduled for January 6 and 7 is likely to be rescheduled again. Sources in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) indicate the move follows the recent developments of a new government taking over and the subsequent resignation of TSPSC chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy from the post.

The TSPSC notified 783 Group-II vacancies in 18 departments on December 29 last year. The posts include 165 Assistant Section Officers in the General Administration Department, 126 Mandal Panchayat Officers, 98 Naib Tahsildars in the Land Administration Department and 97 Prohibition and Excise Sub Inspectors.

Now, the Group-II and other recruitment examinations might be scheduled in line with the job calendar that was promised by the Congress party during the elections. As many as 5,51,943 candidates registered for the exam that was earlier scheduled for August 29 and 30. After the aspirants cited a lack of time for preparation, the commission deferred Group-II and rescheduled it for November 2 and 3.

However, when the election schedule for the Telangana Assembly elections was announced, the TSPSC had to again reschedule the test as it coincided with the election nomination date. It decided to hold the test on January 6 and 7 and asked the District Collectors to make necessary arrangements.

“We have not announced the recruitment examination date for Group-III services. The Group-II exam is likely to be postponed and the commission will take a decision on it,” a source said. While the High Court instructed the TSPSC to re-conduct Group-I over not taking biometric details of the aspirants during the exam, it approached the Supreme Court on the same. Similarly, the Group-IV test has been conducted and aspirants are awaiting the exam date for the Group-III services examination.

Commission member resigns

TSPSC member R Sathyanarayana on Tuesday tendered resignation from his position and four other members are expected to follow suit in a day or two. After a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Tuesday, the TSPSC members reportedly decided to resign from their posts. They will submit their resignations to the Governor. “While one member resigned, others will quit in a day or two,” a member said. In a letter released to the media, a former MLC, Sathyanarayana said he respects the aspirations of those looking for government jobs of recruitment under the new Commission.