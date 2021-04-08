Telangana Gulf JAC visits Kerala

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Karimnagar: A six-member team of Telangana Gulf JAC on Thursday visited Kerala to study the programmes being implemented for the welfare of the Gulf workers by the local government. In the wake of the Telangana government’s announcement in the recent Budget that the government will take steps for the welfare of Gulf workers in the coming days based on the study report given by a team of officials who visited Kerala last year, the Telangana Gulf diaspora associations are visiting Kerala.

As part of their tour, the team members visited Thiruvananthapuram and met the Chief Executive Officer of NORKA-Roots, Harikrishnan Namboothiri and Recruitment Managing Ajith Kolassery. They had a meeting with Chairman of Pravasi Welfare Board PT Kunhi Muhammad and CEO M Radhakrishnan. Ajith Kolassery explained their activities through a power point presentation. Harikrishnan Namboothiri also spoke on the occasion.

Convener of Telangana Gulf JAC, Guggilla Ravi Goud informed that the team would draft a study report based on the observations and submit it to the Telangana government on behalf of the civil society for initiation of suitable measures in the State.

The team includes Guggilla Ravi Goud (Jagtial district), Swadesh Parkipandla (Nirmal), Nangi Devender Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Perugu Mallikarjun (Mancherial), Jaligam Kumar Swamy (Siddipet), Gangula Muralidhar Reddy (Sangareddy) visiting Kereala. Representatives of the Center for Indian Migrant Studies (SIMS) in Kerala, Rafeek Ravuther, Akhil Shankar, Parvathy Devi and senior journalist Rejimon Kuttappan assisted and coordinated the visit.

