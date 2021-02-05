Telangana handed over land for coach factory: SCR

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Mallya said a decision was yet to be taken when MMTS services would commence in the city.

By | Published: 2:13 am

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya said on Thursday that the Telangana government had handed over land for setting up a coach factory at Kazipet, besides sanctioning about Rs 100 crore for different projects being taken up in the State in a joint venture with the Indian Railways.

Addressing a virtual press conference here, Mallya said a decision was yet to be taken when MMTS services would commence in the city. Most of the schools and colleges were yet to start and a majority of IT and other employees, who use these services, were still working from home, he said, adding: “We are working on the issue and will take a decision shortly.”

On the development of the Cherlapally station, Mallya said it would take about three years to commence operations from the station and works were progressing briskly. The project was being taken up at Rs 240 crore and of this, Rs 50 crore was allocated in the current budget against the requested Rs 100 crore, he said.

“The SCR is executing the Cherlapally station works in its share of land, and we have appealed to the State government for laying approach roads. There is not much of an issue on that front,” Mallya said, adding that the proposal to develop another station at Vattinagupalli was not feasible.

As for the introduction of private trains from the Secunderabad Railway Station, he replied that the project was at the tendering stage with the Indian Railway Board. “On our part, we have completed a survey for allocation of land for a maintenance terminal at Tellapur,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .