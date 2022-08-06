Telangana: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign launched by BDL

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:34 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched at Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Saturday as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The campaign was initiated at BDL Bhanur Unit where BDL employees and school children from DAV Public School, BDL Bhanur Unit took part with enthusiasm and fervour. Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL, urged everyone to come forth and participate in hoisting the tiranga at their homes from August 13 to 15.

Commodore Girish Raghunath Pradhan (Retd), Executive Director (Bhanur Unit) and L. Kishan, General Manager (KM), BDL Bhanur Unit, distributed National Flags among employees and school children, a press release said.