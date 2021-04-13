Telangana: Harish Rao gifts 2BHK houses to 232 poor families in Siddipet

“The government will provide housing to each and every homeless person in Siddipet,” the minister assured.

By | Published: 5:11 pm

Siddipet: This year’s Ugadi brought cheer to as many as 232 poor families who were living in rented houses for years in Siddipet, with Finance Minister T Harish Rao presenting them with documents of 2BHK houses at Vipanchi Auditorium in Siddipet on Tuesday. The 232 beneficiaries include 15 differently-abled persons.

The government built 2,460 houses at Narsapur that was named as KCR Nagar after Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on the outskirts of Siddipet town. After it was inaugurated by the Chief Minister in the second week of December, officials in Siddipet have been allotting the houses to beneficiaries in a phased manner after 5-phases of thorough scrutinization of applications. The officials received over 11,000 applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Harish Rao said the beneficiaries were actually selected long ago. Since the administration was keen on double-checking the status of houses before allotment, there was some delay, he said, adding that the government’s only objective through the exercise was to ensure that the most eligible beneficiaries get the allotment. “The government will provide housing to each and every homeless person in Siddipet,” he assured.

As promised by the Chief Minister, the government has allotted an additional 1,000 2BHK houses in addition to 2,460 houses to Siddipet Municipality, the Minister said. Stating that the allotments were carried out in a very transparent manner without any scope for discrepancies, he said the government will take back the houses if anyone was found selling or renting out their houses.

Making the event more special, Rao presented new clothes to all the beneficiaries while presenting the documents. He wished they would achieve more success in their lives since they won’t have to pay rent anymore.

MLC Farooq Hussain, Municipal Chairman K Rajanarsu, and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .