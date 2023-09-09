No scarcity of urea in Telangana, says Niranjan Reddy

About 9.14 lakh metric tonnes of urea was allotted during monsoon season and 7.78 lakh tonnes of it was supplied till date

Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sat - 9 September 23

Hyderabad: Denying any scarcity of urea in the state, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Saturday sounded a warning against attempts to create artificial scarcity. He had a high level review with officials concerned at BR Ambedkar Secretariat on the supply of fertilizers.

Dispelling the fears of farmers on this count, he said on the occasion that adequate stocks were made available all over the state. The farmers need not worry about the availability of stocks at any point of time during the crop season, he stressed.

The current urea reserves in the state were over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes. About 9.14 lakh metric tonnes of urea was allotted during monsoon season and 7.78 lakh tonnes of it was supplied till date. The state had received 15,838 metric tonnes of urea on Friday.

The total urea made available so far this season was 9.93 lakh metric tonnes. The current reserves in the state would be enough to meet the farmers’ requirement. The area under cultivation had come down this year by 10 lakh acres due to delay in the monsoon.

Urea is being supplied through 908 Primary Agricultural Co-operative Societies and 16,615 authorized dealers in the state. There was a deliberate attempt to show some shortage in four primary agriculture cooperative societies in Nalgonda district.

He said it was part of the smear campaign of the Congress Party. Agriculture Secretary M Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanthu, Horticulture Director Hanmantha Rao, Marketing Director Lakshmibai were among those who took part in the review.

