Telangana has emerged as propeller in economic growth of nation

Published: Updated On - 05:39 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao informed that Telangana state has emerged as a propeller in the economic growth of the country by achieving self-sustainability during the last eight years.

Telangana has paid Rs 3,65,797 crore to the central government towards taxes during the last eight years. However, the state got only Rs 1,68,000 crore from the center, the Minister said while interacting with job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations at BC study circle in Sircilla on Friday.

The state has reached a position to contribute to the building of the nation since it emerged as self-sustained. The three core demands of separate state agitation such as water, funds and jobs have been fulfilled after the formation of Telangana.

The per capita income of Telangana has scaled by 130 percent during the last eight years. The per capita income of the state was Rs 1,24,000 when a separate state was formed in 2014. However, it scaled to Rs 2,78,000.

There was also an abnormal hike in GSDP 128 percent. GSDP of Telangana scaled to Rs 11,55,000 crore from Rs 5,60,000 crore in 2014. Telangana stood in fourth place in the states which are providing food to the country.

State was able to implement various welfare schemes since it became economically self-sustaining. Moreover, Telangana created wonders in the irrigation sector. Besides renovating tanks under Mission Kakatiya, irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram lift irrigation and others were completed.

Earlier, people had faced difficulties for irrigable and drinking water through Godavari and Krishna rivers as well as 60,000 tanks were there in the state. Forget about irrigable water, people used to face troubles for drinking water in Sircilla and Vemulwada drought prone areas.

However, Telangana became self-sustainable with the completion of irrigation projects. State turned into seed hub with abnormal increase of crop production. Informing that about 40 crore acres of irrigable land and 70,000 tmcs of water were available in rivers, he said that there was a possibility to cultivate 10,000 acres of land with one tmc of water.

Talking about the district, Rama Rao said that Rajanna-Sircilla district has become self-sustainable in the fields of irrigation with the completion of Mid Manair and Annapura reservoirs. Ground water table in the district has scaled up to 6 meters height following the completion of irrigation projects. It has become a chapter for trainee IAS officers.

Talking about employment generation, the Minister informed that 1.32 lakh government jobs had been recruited in the first five years and notification to fill another 81,000 jobs in the second phase was also given.

It was not possible to provide government jobs to all since only eight lakh jobs were available in the government sector. So, they were trying to accommodate the remaining people in the private sector by giving required training to them.

Though 35 lakh jobs were available in government and public sector undertakings across the country, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced to recruit only 10 lakh jobs, Rama Rao alleged.

Talking about free coaching being given to job aspirants in the district, Rama Rao informed that a total of 100 candidates were given free coaching and study material in the district. While 500 candidates were given training in the SC study circle, the police department was providing coaching to another 500 aspirants.

Informing that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekahar Rao has sanctioned another 134 study circles, the Minister advised aspirants to strive hard by setting aside mobile phones.