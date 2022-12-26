Telangana attracted big investments from major corporate giants in 2022

Telangana closes 2022 with a staggering Rs 19,630 crore worth of investments promising employment to over 70,000 people; more funds lined up

26 December 22

Hyderabad: Be it aerospace, dairy, IT, pharma, automobile or other sectors, Telangana has attracted investments from major corporate giants in 2022 and more seems to be in store before this fiscal year ends.

This year, to date, a staggering Rs 19,630 crore worth of investments have landed in Telangana, providing employment to over 70,000 people.

In addition to these investments, Rs 1,11,000 crore worth of investment announcements has been made since January.

All these investments would be grounded during the next two to three years, providing employment to over 63,000 people. It is Telangana’s dynamic and industry- friendly policy that is drawing huge investments into the State.

Irrespective of corporate giants and startups, managements are hailing Telangana’s leadership in creating a hasslefree ambience for approvals through TS-iPASS.

To begin with, major investments announced this year, Rajesh Exports (Elest), a Fortune-500 company, announced setting up India’s first Display FAB to manufacture the most-advanced AMOLED displays, with an investment of Rs 24,000 crore. It would be one of India’s largest investments in the high-tech manufacturing sector.

Amazon Web Services announced the launch of its second AWS infrastructure region, the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, after Mumbai in India.

AWS will invest about Rs 36,300 crore by 2030 through this new region. The investment will support more than 48,000 full-time jobs annually.

IT sector

Microsoft announced an investment of Rs 15,000 crore for setting up India’s largest Data Centre in Hyderabad.

The new data centre will offer advanced data security, cloud solutions, customer relationship management (CRM), productivity tools, and Artificial Intelligence to help developers, government institutions, education, startups, and enterprises.

American multinational corporation — Qualcomm — inaugurated its second-largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad in October.

The global tech giant is investing Rs 3,904.55 crore to expand its Hyderabad operations over the next five years. Google opened its 3.3 million square feet energy efficient campus in Hyderabad, which is its largest outside its Mountain View headquarters in the USA.

Aerospace and Rail

Apart from the IT sector, industry giants in the aerospace sector too landed in Hyderabad this year to set up their units.

French major Safran decided to establish an MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility) for aircraft engines in Hyderabad. The facility will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore and is expected to create 1,000 high skilled jobs.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Safran Electrical & Power factories, which will produce engine wire harnesses and Safran Aircraft engine factory, which will manufacture critical aero engine parts for LEAP engines.

Stadler Rail is setting up its Rail Coach manufacturing facility in Telangana. This investment is a joint venture between Medha Servo Drives and Stadler Rail with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and will create 2,500 jobs.

Battery companies

Battery manufacturing companies are lining up to set up their units in Telangana. Agger Technologies Private Limited signed an agreement with the Telangana government to invest Rs 660 crore for manufacturing Li batteries and cells.

Similarly, Amara Raja Batteries Limited announced plans to invest Rs 9,500 crore in Mahabubnagar over a period of 10 years by setting up a 16 GWh capacity Lithium Cell Gigafactory and a 5 GWh capacity Battery Pack Assembly Unit. The unit will come up at Divitipalli and create jobs for about 4,500 people.

Automobile sector

Telangana is now turning into a hub for the automobile sector as well. This year, Hyundai announced an investment of Rs 1,400 crore for setting up test tracks in the proposed Telangana Mobility Valley. The company will also be a stakeholder and consortium partner in the first-of-its kind Mobility valley.

Rolling out Mahindra’s 3,00,000th tractor from the company’s Zaheerabad unit, Industries Minister had said: “Telangana is very proud of what the Mahindra Group has been able to achieve in the State, through the roll-out of its 3,00,000 Telangana-made tractors. We look forward to Mahindra’s next milestone in tractor production in the next few years.” MRF India, the tyres major, announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore for expanding its facility and creating a new speciality assembly line at Sangareddy.

California-based Biliti Electric is setting up a factory in Telangana with a capacity to produce 2,40,000 EVs annually. Headed by Rahul Gayam, a Hyderabadorigin entrepreneur, Biliti Electric’s Telangana factory aims to become the world’s largest electric three wheeler factory.

The company presently manufactures its electric three wheelers through an exclusive manufacturing partnership with the Hyderabad- based Gayam Motor Works (GMW). Biliti Electric’s new plant is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

Another California-based Fisker Inc, which is into electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions provider, established its India headquarters in Hyderabad.

Fisker Vigyan India Private Limited, the company’s operating entity in Telangana, will focus on software development and embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning.

Dairy and fisheries

Like the IT and automobile sectors, Telangana also attracted the attention of dairy giant Amul. The Gujarat- based company signed a pact with Telangana to set up a state-of-the-art plant, which will also be the largest in South India with an investment of Rs 300 crore in the first phase and Rs 200 crore in the second phase.

It will create employment for 500 people. The plant will have the capacity to process 5 lakh litres per day (LLPD) of milk, expandable to 10 LLPD.

Aquaculture major Fishin’ Company, the largest importer of the Tilapia variety of fish in the world and the largest importer of frozen food into the US, announced an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in Telangana.

The project, which will come up at Mid Manair Reservoir in Rajanna Sircilla, will produce 85,000 MTs of Tilapia fish per year using cage culture methodology. It will generate direct employment for 3,000 people and indirect employment for 2,000 people.