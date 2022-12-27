Thanks to Telangana Govt initiatives, students from weaker sections grab more MBBS seats this year

Due to successful efforts by the State government, a large number of such students have been able to get an MBBS seat in Telangana itself.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:23 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

File photo

Hyderabad: Consistent efforts to increase medical seats by Telangana government have now enabled a large section of students from backward communities and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) to realise their dreams of becoming a doctor. A year ago, a higher rank in medical entrance exams meant that local OBC students struggled to get a medical seat in Telangana. From this academic year however, due to successful efforts by the State government, a large number of such students have been able to get an MBBS seat in Telangana itself.

For instance, this academic year, perhaps for the first time in the Country, a local student with a rank of 8, 78, 200 has been allotted a medical seat in Telangana. Under the convenor quota, a lot of opportunities to get a medical seat have opened-up for BC, SC, ST, BC-B students.

A slew of measures taken-up by the Telangana government including starting 8 new medical colleges, reserving 85 percent of B-category medical seats for local students and increasing reservation for ST students from 6 percent to 10 percent have played a major role in increasing the pool of MBBS seats.

More seats under Convenor quota

During the last academic year of 2021-22, the category-A convenor quota seats available for students from Telangana was 3038. Due to the launch of 8 medical colleges, in the same category, the number of MBBS seats has now increased to 4094.

The decision to increase the ST reservation from 6 percent to 10 percent has also played a vital role in the enhancement of MBBS seats. In the last academic year (2021-22), students from ST category had access to 223 medical seats and this year (2022-2023), there are 429 medical seats available. Last year, a student from OBC category with a rank of 1, 46, 391 was unable to get a medical seat. However, this year due to a larger pool of medical seats, a student with a higher rank of 2, 09, 646 has bagged a MBBS seat.

Women candidates have also continued to dominate the space of medicine by managing to acquire a lion’s share i.e. 63 percent of medical seats during this academic year.

Last year: Convenor Quota: Allotted seats followed by last rank in brackets

Open Category: 684; (102525); EWS: 196; (95977); SC: 507; (172892); ST: 223; (146391); BCA: 246 (196244); BCB: 556 (119463); BCC: 40 (188026); BCD: 400 (111715); BCE: 186 (132077):

Total seats: 3038

This year: 2022-23:

Open Category: 873; (127151); EWS: 196; (127208); SC: 659; (212068); ST: 429; (209646); BCA: 325 (228094); BCB: 759 (139544); BCC: 50 (212431); BCD: 571 (131918); BCE: 232 (154093):

Total seats: 4094

Women domination:

2021-2022:

1. Convenor Quota: 63.6 percent

2. Management Quota: 55.7 percent

3. 5095 medical seats

4. 60.79 percent

2022-2023:

1. Convenor Quota: 62.68 percent

2. Management Quota: 63.73 percent

3. 6186 medical seats

4. 62.98 percent