Telangana has rich haul of 12 national Panchayat awards

Hyderabad: Telangana had a rich haul of 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20) announced by the Union Panchayat Raj Ministry.

As many as nine Gram Panchayats, two Mandal parishads and one Zilla Parishad have bagged awards in different categories in the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2021.

Medak Zilla Parishad bagged the award in the general category and two mandal parishads – Jagityal and Peddapalli – won the awards in the general category.

Parlapally gram panchayat of Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar district won the award in the Marginalised Section Improvement theme, Haridas Nagar gram panchayat of Yellareddipet, Rajanna Sircilla won the award in National Resources Management, Mittapalle gram panchayat of Siddipet urban, Siddipet won the award in Sanitation category, Malyal gram panchayat of Narayanraopet mandal, Siddipet won the award in Sanitation theme, Ruyyadi of Talamadugu mandal, Adilabad district bagged the award in Sanitation theme, Chakrapur gram panchayat of Moosapet mandal, Mahabubnagar district won the award in General category, Sundilla gram panchayat of Ramagiri mandal, Peddapalli district won the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Puraskar, Mohinikunta gram panchayat of Mustabad mandal, Rajanna Sircilla won the award under Child Friendly Gram Panchayat and Sundilla gram panchayat of Ramagiri mandal, Peddapalli district bagged the award under Gram Panchayat Development Plan.

All these awards were possible due the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s brain child “Palle Pragathi” programme, said Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao.

More importantly, it was the hard work of District Collectors, sarpanches, Panchayat secretaries and all panchayat raj officials, said the Minister.

