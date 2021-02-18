Telangana HC directs forest officer not to evict farmer from land

Government Pleader submitted that land was under a part of notified reserved forest area and sought time for placing evidence before the court

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court issued directions to the Forest Officer of Bhongir district not to dispossess a farmer, Nukam Bhaskar, from his agricultural property. The Government Pleader submitted that land was under a part of notified reserved forest area and sought time for placing evidence before the court.

The petitioner pleaded that he has a balance of convenience and is also a valid title owner of the property as per the pattadar passbook. The court concluded that a survey shall be conducted and in case the said property falls under the forest land, the petitioner shall be evicted and compensated by the government for the same.

Panel suspends Lok Adalat award

A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy, suspended an order of the Lok Adalat award in respect of land admeasuring 23,162 sq yards at Bandlaguda, Hyderabad, said to be vitiated by fraud.

A writ petition was filed by B Lavanya and others challenging the award of the Lok Adalat said to have been passed on a compromise between persons in a partition suit. The suit is for partition involving K Vishal, K Pavitro and K Sukeshini Rani claiming a share in the prime property.

Damodar Mundra, counsel for the petitioner, informed the court that the plaintiffs suppressed the fact that a suit for partition was already pending before the court. Further, they got the award registered before the Sub-registrar, without mentioning the pendency of the earlier partition suit and about the other rightful owners of the property. The panel directed the respondents not to alienate or create a third party interest upon the said property.

