Mancherial: Police seize 200 bags of fertilizer in Chennur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 08:31 PM

Mancherial: Police seized 200 bags of various fertilizers including DAP, complex and urea, when they were illegally transported in Chennur on Thursday. Four vehicles used for transporting the fertilizers were also seized.

Chennur Inspector K Ravinder said that the fertilizer bags being transported in the four vehicles were seized when the farmers failed to show relevant receipts when police intercepted the vehicles. The farmers bought the fertilizers from two dealers of the town. The farmers were carrying original bills, but papers in which the cost of the fertilizers was written.

The bags were handed over to officials of the agriculture department for further action.

It is alleged that some dealers were selling fertilizers to farmers of neighboring state Maharashtra, resulting in shortage of the fertilizers for local farmers. It is said that the dealers were making fast bucks by indulging in the diversion of the fertilizers.