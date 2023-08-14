Telangana HC dismisses Nagam’s election petition against BRS MLA

Justice G. Anupama Chakravarthy of the Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed the election petition filed by Dr. Nagam Janardhan Reddy

Published Date - 09:20 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

In the 2018 elections, Nagam Janardhan Reddy had contested on a Congress ticket for the Nagarkurnool Assembly Constituency in Nagarkurnool district. He challenged the election of Marri Janardhan Reddy, who secured the MLA position on a BRS ticket. Nagam Janardhan Reddy contended that Marri Janardhan Reddy had suppressed certain crucial information including information about his spouse. He alleged that Marri Janardhan Reddy’s wife possessed 9,000 shares valued at Rs.90,000/- in Kakatiya Industries India private limited.

The counsel for Marri Janardhan Reddy argued that there was no intentional concealment of information. Further he said that, even considering the allegations on face value, they were negligible and moreover, baseless. The judge observed that Nagam Janardhan Reddy failed to produce sufficient and substantial evidence to support the allegations. Accordingly, the election petition aimed at dethroning Marri Janardhan Reddy was dismissed.