Telangana HC hears case on Aadhar card being issued to deceased person

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: Justice Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday took on file a writ plea pertaining to fake Aadhar Card. Usha Devi and her children filed the case stating that an Aadhar was issued in the name of her mother-in-law named Prem Kumari who expired in the year 2017. On bringing the same to the notice of police and Aadhar authorities no action was taken till now, the petitioners contended. Assistant Solicitor General said that they have initiated action against the same and it would take three months time to verify and act upon. The judge has taken note of the instructions submitted by the authorities and posted the case for further hearing after three months.

Removal of debris from canal



A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shaveli on Wednesday directed the High Court Legal Services to take cognizance of a matter relating to conservation and rejuvenation canals from Vikarabad Himayath Sagar to Hussain Sagar in and around Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by Indra Prakash who sought directions to remove the demolished materials and unauthorized construction in the canals from Vikarabad Himayath Sagar to Hussain Sagar which was obstructing free flow of rainwater.

In the earlier occasion the court directed the appearance of Commissioner, GHMC and District Collectors of Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy to appear before it in even of their failure to file counter and submit status report. Not satisfied with the actions taken by government, the court directed the High Court Legal Services team to take assistance of organizations working on same lines of water conservation in reviving the river. Further the panel has even directed the Pollution Control Board to file a detailed report for steps taken.

MSME council award upheld

Justice Sree Sudha of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday dismissed a civil revision filed by the Central Government questioning the award passed by MSME Facilitation Council. The Central Government through the Chief Post Master filed the said revision, stating that the MSME Facilitation Council of Telangana does not have jurisdiction to hear the matter. They also contended that TM Inputs and Services Private Limited, the agency which undertook the entire process of recruitment for the Postal Department in Tamil Nadu there was a certain discrepancy that is now being investigated by the CBI. The counsel appearing on behalf of TM Inputs and Services Private Limited contended that the MSME Act has the power to override other Acts. The counsel also pointed out that the CBI gave a clean chit to TM Inputs. L. Ravichander Senior Counsel appearing for TM Inputs also contended that the said revision itself was not maintainable and filed after the period of limitation. Further, the union of India has also failed to deposit 75% of the claim amount before the court as per the MSME Act, he contended. Considering the same the judge dismissed the revision and directed the union of India to release the payment to TM Inputs within 2 weeks.

