Telangana High Court hears case on footover bridge at Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 27 June 22

Hyderabad: Justice Radha Rani of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard inconclusively arguments on construction of a foot over bridge at Mahendra Hills, Secunderabad.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by Balajee Arun Educational Society. The petitioner contended that the GHMC was refusing permission to them to construct the bridge linking the Delhi Public School on either sides.

The petitioner pointed out that construction of the bridge would not only be helpful for the students to cross over safely, but would also be helpful to the public at large.

Chatla Madhu appearing for GHMC pointed out that construction/erections of any structures on Cantonment Land meant for roads is violation of law. He further pointed out that on boarding and deboarding sides of the bridge, the petitioner society erected compound walls obstructing general public from using the bridge.

He informed the court that the GHMC had no objection if the petitioner came up with a new construction plan which would be helpful for public at large. The judge will continue to hear the matter on July 11.