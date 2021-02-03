Telangana High Court: Notice to Collector in contempt appeal

The panel raised a question to the Special Government Pleader appearing on behalf of District Collector stating why can’t the officer pay up Rs 5,000 and close the matter instead of litigating the same and spending the public exchequer.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy ordered notice in a contempt appeal filed by M Raghunandan Rao, District Collector of Ranga Reddy. Earlier a single judge allowed contempt proceedings to be initiated against the District Collector and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 to be borne by the official personally for not following the orders of the court in deleting the property at Saroognagar mandal from the prohibitory list of Section 22A of the Registration Act. The panel raised a question to the Special Government Pleader appearing on behalf of District Collector stating why can’t the officer pay up Rs 5,000 and close the matter instead of litigating the same and spending the public exchequer.

Joint survey

Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili directed the estate officer and the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of South Central Railway to conduct a fresh joint survey with regard to 35 houses of the members of the petitioner society in Indiranagar B Colony and subsequently not interfere till the matter is pending. Furthermore, based on the order given by the sessions judge directing the revenue department to conduct surveys, the Government Pleader stated that the survey conducted is completely in favour of the petitioner and requested for a joint survey. The court granted the same and held that the issue must be resolved within six months.

Enemy property case

Justice T Amarnath Goud came down heavily on the Ministry of Home Affairs on its failure to file instructions and counter in spite of court granting sufficient time to do so. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by Vishnu Das Banketlal Tapadia who challenged the action of the state of Telangana in not registering the lease deed on the grounds that the Hyderabad District Collector had issued a letter declaring the property of the petitioner as ‘Enemy’ Property. Damodar Mundra, counsel, appearing for the petitioners submitted that under the Act it is only the Central government which has the power to declare the property as Enemy Property. The court adjourned the case to February 4 to enable the Union of India to file their counters in the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .