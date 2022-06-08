Telangana: House gutted after EV battery blast in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Siddipet: A house was completely gutted after fire broke out following blasting of a battery in an electric vehicle parked near a house in Pedda Cheekodu village in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. A villager Putta Lakshminarayana parked his electric moped close to his neighbour Durgaiah’s house on Tuesday night.

During the small hours of Wednesday, the vehicle battery blasted resulting in the fire accident. The semi-pucca house of Durgaiah was totally damaged in the incident. Luckily, none was injured in the incident as his family members were sleeping in the open place some distance away. A fire tender from Dubbak rushed to Pedda Cheekodu and brought the fire under control after a couple of hours of effort. A case was registered.