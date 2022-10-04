Telangana: IAS officer delivers her baby at govt hospital in Bhupalpally

IAS officer Ila Tripathi, who delivered her baby in a government hospital in Bhupalapally.

Bhupalpally: Mulugu Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Ila Tripathi, delivered a baby boy at the Government Area Hospital here on Monday night, proving the trust would-be mothers have in Telangana’s public healthcare system.

Tripathi, the wife of District Collector Bhavesh Mishra, was admitted to the hospital in the afternoon after labour pains began. A team of doctors under the supervision of Superintendent Dr Sanjivaiah tried for a normal delivery.

“But we could not do it as the baby’s weight was more and we had to perform a C-section,” said the Superintendent.

Gynaecologists Sridevi, Lavanya, Sandhyarani and Vidya performed the surgery. The superintendent said the baby weighed 3.4 kg with both the mother and child doing fine.

The IAS couple became role models for the people of the district through their act, showing that there was no need to go to private hospitals for deliveries.

Ever since he took charge as the District Collector, Bhavesh Mishra has been working continuously for the improvement of the facilities and services at the area hospital for the benefit of the poor people.

A 2017 batch IAS officer from Lucknow, Ila Tripathi earlier worked as the Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial. An IT engineer before joining civil services, Tripathi is also the author of a few books and a mentor for civil service aspirants.