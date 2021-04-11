Telangana imposes Rs 1000 penalty on not wearing face masks

The government order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus, wearing of face mask was made mandatory in all public places.

Hyderabad: Not wearing face masks in public places would attract a penalty of Rs 1,000.

To prevent the spread of Covid-19, Telangana government on Sunday issued orders on penalty for violation of face mask regulations, and directing the District Collectors and Commissioners/Superintendents of Police in the State to strictly implement these instructions.

The government order issued by the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that to prevent the spread of Covid-19 virus, wearing of face mask was made mandatory in all public places, work spaces and means of transport. Any deviation in these stipulations would attract prosecution under section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and section 188, IPC as well as other applicable laws.

