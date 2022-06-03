Telangana in grip of heatwave, Asifabad remains hottest district at 45.4 degrees

Published Date - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Heatwave conditions revived in the State on Friday as many parts recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degree Celsius.

As per data released by Telangana State Planning Development Society, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district remained the hottest in the State where a maximum temperature of 45.4 degree Celsius was recorded.

On the other hand, though Hyderabadis woke up to a windy morning, hot and humid weather prevailed in the afternoon. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 40 degree Celsius while relative humidity remained at 22. According to the weather department, Virat Nagar DMRL recorded the city’s highest temperature.

In the coming days, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, and Nalgonda districts.

Temperatures are likely to touch 45 degrees Celsius and an orange alert or be prepared warning has been issued. In the city too, temperatures are expected to touch 40 degree Celsius and even 45 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Light or moderate rains are predicted as well at isolated places due to intense heat.

