Telangana Information Technology Association completes 9 years of service

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:00 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) has completed nine years of service and announced the launch of its decennial celebration on September 30 at T Hub.

IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who is also Chairman of the Advisory Committee to TITA, launched the logo of the decennial celebrations in Hyderabad on Friday.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated the TITA on completing nine years. The Minister tweeted “Congratulations Sundeep and Team TITA”. TITA chief Sundeep Makthala thanked the Minister for extending wishes to TITA.

He said the daylong celebrations on September 30 will feature Bathukamma celebrations, Award Ceremony where, Free Health Camp for IT professionals, blood donation camp, free insurance camp, among other events.

Those interested to take part in the decennial celebrations of the Association can register their names at bit.ly/10TITA.