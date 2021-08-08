TITA initiates Digithon Cyber Ready program

The training module has been prepared by experts and will be taught by experienced faculty.

Hyderabad: In the backdrop of the Pegasus cyber-snooping issue that has been buzzing across the globe, Digithon, the digital entity of Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), is launching a cyber security training program in association with University of Texas, Dallas (UTD).

Called Digithon Cyber Ready program, the job-oriented program will be launched from August 16 and will be a one-month course.

“There’s an increasing cybersecurity threat to the IT workforce, as a significant percentage of the workforce has shifted to remote working. This program will help youngsters foraying into the IT sector with job opportunities in the cyber security sector,” said Sundeep Kumar Makthala, the global president, TITA, adding that there are many career options like network administrator, IT auditor, security analyst, security engineer, etc. in the sector.

The training module has been prepared by experts and will be taught by experienced faculty. Interested candidates can register at bit.ly/digithon_academy or call at 8712360354. The last date for registration is August 13 and the training will start from August 16.

