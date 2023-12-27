Telangana: Inter exams likely from Feb 28 to Mar 18

The State government on Wednesday approved the schedule proposed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2024 is likely to be conducted from February 28 to March 18, 2024. The State government on Wednesday approved the schedule proposed by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE). A detailed schedule will be released in a day or two.

The inter examinations will begin with a second language paper – I for first-year students followed by a second language paper – II for second-year students on the next day. They will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Prior to the theory examinations, students will appear for the practical examinations that are commencing February 1. As per the academic calendar for 2023-24, the junior colleges have been instructed to conduct the pre-final examinations in the month of January.

With intermediate exams dates receiving a nod, the School Education department is working on the Class X examinations that are likely to commence from March 18. The Directorate of Government Examinations will shortly issue the SSC Public Exams time-table.