Telangana: Inter results to be declared on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:58 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Hyderabad: The results of the Intermediate Public Examinations 2022 will be declared on Tuesday (June 28) at 11 am. Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will announce the results.

Students and parents can view the results on the websites https://tsbienew.cgg.gov.in/, https://results.cgg.gov.in and https://examresults.ts.nic.in/.

A total of 9,07,393 including 4,42,767 second year and 4,64,626 first year students have registered for the exams this year.