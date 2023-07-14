Telangana Jagruti leader to conduct job mela in Mancherial

A job mela will be held by High Court lawyer and Telangana Jagruti leader Akkala Tirupathi Varma at the FCA function hall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Mancherial: A job mela will be held by High Court lawyer and Telangana Jagruti leader Akkala Tirupathi Varma at the FCA function hall on Saturday, inviting 70 companies and providing 4,000 odd jobs.

Varma said he came forward to conduct the mela for the convenience of jobless local youngsters who were struggling to find employment opportunities. Youngsters from weak financial backgrounds might not be able to afford to attend interviews and tests held by companies located in Hyderabad. The youngsters who studied from Class VII to post-graduation could attend the mela.

Around 70 companies including Wipro, Joyalukkas, Byju’s, HDFC Bank, Apollo Pharmacy, Hetero Drugs, Just Dial, ICICI Bank, Google Pay, Sustira Projects, Aurabindo Pharma and others will participate.