Mancherial: Collector asks for speeding up CMR process

Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to expedite the process of custom milled rice

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 13 July 23

Collector B Santosh convenes a review meeting with officials concerned over progress of custom milled rice, in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to expedite the process of custom milled rice (CMR). He along with additional collectors D Madhusudan Naik and B Rahul convened a review meeting with civil supplies officials and Tahsildars here on Thursday.

Santosh asked officials to take steps to speed up the CMR process and asked them to ensure that every mill worked for 18 hours a day to achieve targets.

He instructed them to inspect mills every two days. He said officials should achieve 70 percent of their monthly targets and help the government in shifting the CMR to the Food Corporation of India.

The Collector also instructed officials to regularize lands to beneficiaries under GO MS No.s 58 and 59.

He asked them to make sure that the beneficiaries pay the fee and to take steps to demolish the structures of those illegally encroaching upon government lands.