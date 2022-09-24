Telangana: Jurala gates closed as inflows recede from upstream

Published Date - 09:12 PM, Sat - 24 September 22

Hyderabad: With a drastic dip in inflows to Priyadharshini Jurala Project (PJP) in Krishna basin in Mahbubnagar district, Irrigation department officials on Saturday closed all the gates and stopped releasing water downstream to Srisailam dam.

There were no inflows from the upstream Narayanapur dam in Karnataka to PJP, officials said, adding that however, the PJP was getting inflows from the Bhima project in Mahbubnagar. A decision on releasing water for generating power from PJP would be taken later after assessing the water levels for the next few days.

Out of 62 gates, 42 gates were opened to release water to Srisailam dam a few days ago. A bulletin released at 5 pm said the current release of water from Narayanapur downstream into Krishna River was nil and inflows into it till 5 pm was only 8,000 cusecs.

The water levels in PJP is now 1042.78 feet as against the full reservoir level of 1045 feet while in Srisailam dam, the water levels reached 884.70 feet as against the FRL of 885 feet. The Srisailam dam is receiving only 71,643 cusecs of inflows from the catchment areas while the outflows were only 76,141 cusecs.

However, at Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Godavari basin in Nizamabad district, engineers were releasing 31,200 cusecs of water by opening 10 radial crest (RC) gates. At Lakshmi barrage at Medigadda in Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli district, engineers continued to discharge as many as 4.29 lakh cusecs of water from 85 gates.