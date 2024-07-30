Telangana: Justice Lokur new chairman of power probe panel

Following the resignation of Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who was heading the one-man Commission of Inquiry, the State government decided to appoint Justice Lokur on Monday.

Hyderabad: The State government has appointed Justice Madan Bhimrao Lokur as the new chairman of the Commission of Inquiry probing the alleged irregularities in the power sector during the previous BRS government.

Following the resignation of Justice L Narasimha Reddy, who was heading the one-man Commission of Inquiry, the State government decided to appoint Justice Lokur on Monday. The Supreme Court on July 16 directed the State government to substitute Justice Narasimha Reddy as the one-man Commission of Inquiry. During his long stint in the Supreme Court, Justice Madan Lokur functioned as incharge of the e-Committee of the Supreme Court. Justice Lokur also served as Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh from Nov 15, 2011 to June 3, 2012. He holds a unique record as the first judge from India to be appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court of Fiji for two terms.