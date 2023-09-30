Telangana: KNRUHS cancels admissions of 7 medical students for submitting fake certificates

Matwada police booked a case against the students and consultants following a complaint by the KNRUHS Registrar Dr S Sandhya

Published Date - 06:23 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Warangal: Kaloji Narayan Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) cancelled the admissions of seven medical students who secured MBBS/BDS seats with fake local candidate certificates. The students, all from Andhra Pradesh, uploading fake study certificates at the time of online registration and claimed to be eligible for the local quota.

The university authorities detected the fraud during the verification process, which requires seated candidates to submit their original certificates. Out of 20 suspects, seven students were found to have submitted fake certificates stating that they had studied in Telangana from the 6th to 9th class even though they were not natives.

Meanwhile, Matwada police booked a case against the students and consultants following a complaint by the KNRUHS Registrar Dr S Sandhya on Friday. It is learnt that the police had even interrogated two students on Saturday. They had launched a search for the consultant who helped them upload the fake certificates to secure admission.

SHO, Matwada, Venkateshwarlu said that they had booked a case against Povula Subrahmanya Saiteja, Vanipenta Saipreetika Reddy, Tammineni Vishnuteja Reddy, Arikatla Hanuman Reddy, Tekupalli Mahes, G B Dharmateja Yeswant Naidu, Tanniru Sanjay and Vijayawada-based consultant Kommareddi Nageswar Rao under sections of 406, 417, 420, 468, and 471 of IPC.

Two teams were constituted for the inquiry about the fake certificates in Vijayawada and the state of Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, a police official said that they were treating the students ‘victims’, and the arrest and investigation of Nageshwar Rao would only decide the role of students in the case.

However, university officials said that students must have known that they were submitting fake certificates at the time of registration. “Students will definitely know the category in which they are registering at the time of registration and it is not possible to register without the knowledge of the students,” said a university official.

