Telangana: Krishna River Management Board puts off RMC meet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has postponed the seventh meeting of its reservoir management committee (RMC) scheduled to be held on July 14.

The Engineer-in Chief of the State had requested for postponement of the meeting in view of the proceedings of the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-II to be held from July 12 to 14. The new date for the RMC meeting will be finalised soon.