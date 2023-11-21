Telangana: KTR launches job stats portal; deets inside

Job stats portal provides all details on job recruitments in the last 9.5 years in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:56 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Assuring that a job calendar would be released soon after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government retains power this December, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday launched http://telanganajobstats.in website, which provides all details on job recruitments in the last 9.5 years in the State. The website was released for the convenience of youngsters to learn about the recruitments taken up in the State, besides countering the opposition parties’ false propaganda.

“In the last 9.5 years, Telangana government has identified 2,32,308 direct recruitment job vacancies and has filled up in 1,60,083 jobs, which is the highest for any State in India,” KT Rama Rao said in a statement. The website has comprehensive details related to direct recruitments completed in Telangana, vacancies notified so far, besides details of completion of recruitments exercise and the ones under process.

It also provides details, including recruiting agency wise details, department wise details, government jobs filled between 2004 and 2023. While, 10,116 vacancies were filled up between 2004 and 2014, a staggering 1,60,083 were filled up during 2014 and 2023. The website was released a day after the BRS working president interacted with job aspirants on Monday. Though the BRS government had already filled up many jobs and issued notifications for many more, the youth were getting apprehensive due to the opposition parties false propaganda, they had told the BRS working president.

The BRS working president promised to youngsters that a job calendar would be released after the BRS government came to power this December. The exercise to fill up job vacancies in the State would also be expedited, he added. Meanwhile, Rama Rao extended an invitation to the public to join ‘Telangana Balagam’, a dedicated team entrusted with the belief of oneness.

“With personal oversight of this endeavour, I cordially invite you to articulate your aspirations by completing the enclosed Google form: forms.gle/Uy9gT15hSUN3m4” Rama Rao said on X.