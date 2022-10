| Telangana Last Date To Register Online For Recruitment To Aee Posts Extended

Telangana: Last date to register online for recruitment to AEE posts extended

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday extended the last date to register online for recruitment to Assistant Executive Engineer posts in various engineering departments up to 5 pm on October 20.

The decision to extend the last date was taken following representations from candidates, the TSPSC said.