Group I exam: No entry for candidates after 10:15 am

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made elaborate arrangements for conducting the preliminary test for the posts of Group-I services on Sunday.

A total of 1,019 centres were constituted in 33 districts for conducting the test (general studies and mental ability) from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

While 3,80,081 candidates applied, 3,20,327 candidates have downloaded hall tickets till the last count on Friday. The TSPSC advised remaining candidates to download the hall tickets at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

Candidates were asked to report at the test centre at 8.30 am on the examination day as they would be allowed into the venue only after thorough frisking besides verifying the identity card and hall ticket. The gates of the examination centers would be closed by 10.15 am and no candidate would be allowed to enter the center after closing of the gate at 10:15 am, the Commission said on Friday.

The check-in procedure includes capturing of biometric thumb impression, which would be used as a security measure to verify the candidate’s identity at any later stage and also to avoid impersonation, it added. Candidates have been instructed not to wear shoes, jewellery, wrist watch and not to apply any mehandi, ink etc., on their hand /foot.

The Group-I job aspirants should present the hall ticket for verification and carry at least one original valid identity card viz., passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar-UID, government employer ID and driving license. Candidates who do not have clear photograph or signature on the hall ticket would have to carry three passport size photographs duly attested by a gazetted officer along with an undertaking and handover to the invigilator, it added.