Telangana launches ‘Koti Vruksharchana’ initiative

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: In a grand conclusion of India’s Diamond Jubilee Independence Day celebrations, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao unveiled “Koti Vruksharchana” initiative on Saturday.

The initiative, which translates to “Plant a Crore Trees,” aims to amplify efforts towards environmental conservation and ecological restoration across the state.

As part of the event, the Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar, joined by ministers and other members of parliament, took part in a tree-planting event held at the Forest Track Park in Manchirevula village. Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Dr Ranjith Reddy, and others were present at the event.

