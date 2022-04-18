Telangana launches SpaceTech Framework

Published: Updated On - 12:26 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

Hyderabad: Breaking a new ground, Telangana launched its SpaceTech Framework on Monday to help the state emerge as a commercial hub for all space-related products and services. The policy is aimed at promoting domestic production of launch vehicles, satellite systems and subsystems, ground equipment manufacturing and other facilities. Like the policy, its launch was also unique.

It was the first ever official government event to be hosted on Metaverse. A space-themed Metraverse environment was developed along with customised avatars of key participants including Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, ISRO Chairman Somanath S and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) Chairman Pawan Goenka.

Speaking after the launch, Rama Rao said SpaceTech Industry was the focus for Telangana and it will look to tap opportunities in upstream segment such as satellites and downstream segment such as applied artificial intelligence and analytics. With the national reforms supporting the increased participation of the private sector in the SpaceTech industry, Telangana will be supporting the innovation that will occur in this segment, he said.

Rama Rao also launched State’s SpaceTech NFT (Non Fungible Token) collection. The proceeds from the NFT sales will be used to support a technology-enabled social impact project. NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items and videos. They are bought and sold online. They are encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

Time has come to build technology in India and export globally to take a larger share in the space industry that is expected to grow to $558 billion by 2026. Hyderabad is uniquely positioned to become a hub for space related activities owing to existing aerospace and defence ecosystems. SMEs from the city contributed over 30 per cent of parts for ISRO’s highly acclaimed Mars Orbiter Mission. It is also home to startups such as Dhruva Space and Skyroot Aerospace, said Rama Rao.

Telangana will work with ISRO, its affiliates like IN-SPACe, NITI Aayog, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and also with Hyderabad-based IIT, IIIT-H, ARCI, NRSC, and more, he said.

Over 1,500 startups have received support in the form of mentorship, incubations and have raised more than Rs 1,800 cr in funding over the last five years. Telangana is a leader in adoption and promotion of emerging technologies. It launched the ‘Medicine from the sky’ project as a pilot for drone-based aerial deliveries of healthcare products. The project, first and largest in the country, has led to multiple entities in India exploring the same. The State also used drones for aerial seeding and about 12,000 hectare was covered in just two months during the monsoon last year. Telangana further developed India’s first smartphone based e-voting and used it for a dummy election. Now, Bihar State Election Commission has approached the State for exploring implementation of the solution in Bihar, he said.

