Telangana Legislative Assembly, Council adjourned sine die

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy read out identical statements in both the Assembly and the Council.

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned sine die on Friday after working for nine days and five days respectively during the Budget session.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy read out identical statements in both the Assembly and the Council.

Legislative Affairs Minister V Prashant Reddy, in a statement, said the Assembly worked for 47 hours and 44 minutes. In all, four Bills were introduced and passed during the nine-day session.

Among all the parties, ruling TRS party members spoke for 13 hours and 10 minutes, followed by Congress members, who spoke for 4 hours and 37 minutes. AIMIM members spoke for 03 hours and 22 minutes and BJP members spoke for 01 hour and 36 minutes.

The number of speeches made by members was 75 and number of supplementaries 70.

Deviations and disturbances by the Legislative parties in the house accounted for just seven minutes, he said.

Right from question hour to zero hour and demands, all the members were given ample time and opportunities by the Speaker, he added.

The Legislative council worked for 17 hours and 49 minutes during the five days.

The Chief Minister spoke for about six hours and 40 minutes.