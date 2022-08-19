Telangana logs 450 new Covid-19 infections on Friday

Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 450 new Covid-19 infections of which 220 cases were from areas under GHMC, 30 from Rangareddy and 25 from Medchal-Malkajgiri while the daily infections in rest of the districts was under 20.

A total of 476 persons have recovered taking the overall number of recoveries to 8,24,360 while the number of active Covid-19 cases across the State as on Friday is 2,794.

Authorities today conducted 30,212 Covid tests of which results of 596 samples are yet to arrive. So far, 3,71,36,513 Covid tests have been conducted in Telangana.