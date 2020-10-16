Telangana: Man and son electrocuted in Medak

The victims were identified as Hirya Nayak (51) and his son Raju Nayak (26).

Medak: A father and his son were electrocuted when they came in touch with live electric wires that were laid as a trap to kill wild boars at Kolapally village of Pedda Shankarampet Mandal in Medak district on Thursday evening.

The victims were identified as Hirya Nayak (51) and his son Raju Nayak (26).

The father son duo went to their field on Thursday late evening when they accidentally came in touch with the wires. The death was instant for them.

