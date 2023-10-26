| Hyderabad Man Stabbed To Death By Cousin Brother At Is Sadan

Hyderabad: Man stabbed to death by cousin at IS Sadan

A 24 year-old man was stabbed to death by his cousin brother at IS Sadan in the old city on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:19 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A 24 year-old man was stabbed to death by his cousin brother at IS Sadan in the old city on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Naveed Qureshi was sitting at his shop located at Edi Bazaar road when his cousin, Moiz Qureshi, came to the shop and picked up an argument over some issue. Moiz then took out a knife and stabbed the victim repeatedly leading to his death, said IS Sadan Inspector, Mallesh Sonnaila.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered against Moiz.

Sources said Moiz surrendered before the police.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gangster Khaiser Pahelwan arrested by city police